A.J. McKee: Win over 'arrogant' Paul Hughes gets me title shot vs. Usman Nurmagomedov

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – A.J. McKee believes there's a lot riding on his next fight.

The former Bellator featherweight champion is confident a win over Paul Hughes at Saturday's PFL: Battle of the Giants will get him a crack at the belt at 155 pounds, a title currently held by Usman Nurmagomedov.

"I think it's an exciting matchup," McKee told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday's media day. "The fight everyone has wanted for the longest is Usman (Nurmagomedov) and I, so I think this is the fight to get to that fight. So yeah, with that being said, I just have to go handle business Saturday and onto bigger and better things."

McKee (22-1) has been displeased by some of the things Hughes (12-1) has said ahead of their lightweight bout. Although there's been trash talk on his end in past fights, McKee believes his approach is vastly different than Hughes.

"We're completely two different human beings," McKee said. "In my process and my journey I always had respect for Patricio where I don't feel it's a respect thing. I think he's a little headstrong and arrogant, but that's my personal opinion. But yeah, when we get locked in that cage on Saturday, it's just him and I. All the smack talk and the jokes go out the window."

Although setting his sight on Nurmagomedov, McKee understands Hughes is not an easy challenge and he'll require his full attention this Saturday.

"I can't look past Paul Hughes, but at the same time I know where I see myself and what it takes to be there."

