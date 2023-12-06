J.Lo Wears Cropped Breast Plate With Underboob on Red Carpet

Charley Gallay - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez showed up to the 2023 ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration last night (December 5) wearing one of her best looks of the year: a cropped silver breast plate by Grace Ling. I mean...truly stunning!

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

MICHAEL TRAN - Getty Images

Charley Gallay - Getty Images

And before you ask, yes, Ben Affleck was by her side:

Charley Gallay - Getty Images

And yes, they had this cute moment:

MICHAEL TRAN - Getty Images

J.Lo, who was honored as an icon at the event, also gave a speech in which she gushed, "It is a very moving thing to be in a room full of powerful women who are championing each other and who are caring about one another and who are uplifting each other. It is just very, very moving."

She also explained, "I don’t have an Oscar, I don’t have a Golden Globe, I don’t have a Grammy, or a SAG award, or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice, or a Hollywood Film Award. I do a have a Palm Springs International Film Festival Spotlight Award. But this is my fifth 'icon' award. Of all the things that I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing you know that was kind of on my list was ICON. I always look up the word 'icon' every time this happens. The dictionary says 'it’s a representative symbol, or someone or something that is worthy of veneration. So it’s about being venerated for things that you’ve accomplished,' which obviously I am very honored and flattered, and humbled by in this company. This award is also about being a representative symbol, in this case what is it is to be a woman in Hollywood. But when I think about that, and about the things that I spent my life doing and working at, it’s been so many different things."

Read her full speech this way!

You Might Also Like