J.Lo Loves This Sweatshirt So Much, She Has It in 3 Colors — and It’s Less Than $50 Now

Jennifer Lopez has a massive closet full of luxurious designer duds, but in her everyday life, she’s far more likely to slip on a pair of sneakers and some cozy sweats. Lopez has a great eye when it comes to stylish loungewear, and one brand she turns to time after time is the classic American label Champion. She’s particularly loyal to the brand’s comfy Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew — in fact, she has it in three different colors — and it’s now under $50 thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday sale.

Lopez has been wearing the simple cropped sweatshirt since 2018. She first shared a photo of it in pink in June 2018, pairing the sweatshirt with her favorite Niyama Sol leggings. She was later spotted wearing the classic crew in black on her way to the gym, and in red when she watched the 2018 World Series with now-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

The comfy crews have remained a staple in Lopez’s wardrobe since then. She’s pulled them out again to throw over workout clothes on her way to and from the gym and has even worn them walking around New York City. It’s clear that the entertainer loves the simple sweatshirt, and Amazon shoppers feel the same way: “My favorite purchase ever,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The material is super thick and the inside is so soft.”

Many shoppers have noted that the crop of the sweatshirt isn’t too short and the oversize shape makes it especially cozy. “I have ordered several cropped sweatshirts over the past few weeks and hadn’t found one that suited me until I purchased this. I'm 5'5 and 130lbs and the medium fits me great,” another reviewer wrote. “When I wear high waisted leggings or jeans the cropped length is perfect to cover the skin on my stomach. The sleeves are long, but in my opinion, that just makes it cozy.”

Lopez isn’t alone in her decision to buy the Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew in multiple hues — several shoppers have expressed a desire to stock up on the versatile top. “This crew is so comfy and stylish,” another five-star reviewer wrote. “I will be buying in more colors.”

While the Champion style typically goes for $55, several colors are $45 for Black Friday. This deal won’t last, so if you want to follow J.Lo’s lead (and who doesn’t?), the time to stock up on the sweatshirt you’ll wear all winter long is now.

