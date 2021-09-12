J Lo and Ben had a dramatic fan encounter at the airport

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis - Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made things red carpet official at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend, but their getaway came to a dramatic end after a rather scary encounter with a fan at the airport.

As the pair were boarding their plane home from Marco Polo Airport in Venice, an aggressive fan got too close as he tried to take a photo.

The couple were holding hands as the moment unfolded, and Ben could be heard saying "whoa, whoa, whoa" as he protected both himself and J Lo by putting his hands on the man's chest and pushing him away. Ben checked that Jennifer was okay before they continued off towards the airplane.

Bennifer's security staff quickly intercepted and removed the fan. A video of the encounter can be seen here, via Daily Mail.



The couple had been in Venice for the premiere of Ben's film, The Last Duel, at the film festival. Their appearance at the premiere marked their first major red carpet moment together since the premiere of Gigli in July 2003.

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

It was on the set of Gigli in 2002 that the pair first met and started dating. They quickly became the 'it' couple of the early noughties, and got engaged in November that year. But it must have been a case of right person, wrong time, as the pair postponed their wedding in September 2003 before calling time on their relationship the following year.

Fast forward almost 20 years and Bennifer are officially back on. They confirmed they'd rekindled their romance in July 2021 after months of speculation.

