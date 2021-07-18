J-K: Three-day long traditional Sarthal Devi Yatra begins in Kishtwar's Sarkoot

Chari Mubarak being taken from Gori Shankar Mandir

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir), July 18 (ANI): A three-day long traditional Ashtadash Bhuja Mata Sarthal Devi Yatra commenced on Saturday with 'hawan' at Gori Shankar Mandir at Sarkoot in Kishtwar district.

A number of couples offered Aahuti and Puran Aahuti during the hawan adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.

The 'Shoba Yatra' was accompanied by Chari Mubarak and was taken from Gori Shankar Mandir by Sanjeev Parihar the Vice Chairman of Sarthal Devi Management Council.

The locals of various localities warmly welcomed the Chari Mubarak and served refreshments to the pilgrims.

The yatra concluded at the Kishtwar bus stand from where the devotees boarded buses and other vehicles and left for the historic Sarthal Devi Temple.

Today morning, a Maha Yagya was performed at Sarthal Devi Mandir.

The district administration, along with police, had made all the necessary arrangements at Sarthal and Kishtwar for the welfare of devotees.

Vikramaditya Singh Chairman of the Shri Sarthal Devi Ji Trust, in his message, extended warm greetings to all devotees and people of Kishtwar on the auspicious occasion and prayed for peace, prosperity and well being of all.

He also prayed for the early passage of the COVID-19 pandemic and asked people to remain careful and observe social distancing and other guidelines issued by the authorities in letter and spirit.

The temple is located in Sarthal town of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the midst of the Pir Panjal range. The devotees believed that Sarthal Devi is the Hindu Kuldevi residing in Kishtwar and hold her in high reverence. (ANI)