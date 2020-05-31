J.K. Simmons plans to work with every famous Chris

Photo credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

J.K. Simmons has revealed his plan to work with every famous Chris in Hollywood.



The Spider-Man: Far From Home actor recently starred opposite Chris Evans in the Apple+ TV series, Defending Jacob.

Having also finished filming a project with Chris Pratt, Simmons said in a recent interview that his next mission is to "play the father of" every other famous Chris, including Wonder Woman's Chris Pine and Extraction's Chris Hemsworth.

Sounds totally possible.

"My career plan now is to play the father of every handsome, blue-eyed movie star stud named Chris," Simmons told PEOPLE's Couch Surfing.

"So I checked off my Chris Evans box, and I just finished a film [The Tomorrow War] with Chris Pratt where I play his father, so that's number two."

"So if you're casting out there I'm looking — Chris Pine, I'm available, and Chris Hemsworth — in either order, I mean we don't have to go alphabetical."

During the same interview, J.K. also confirmed he has made himself available to star in two more Spider-Man sequels, following his several appearances as Newspaper editor J Jonah Jameson.

Only if filmmakers wish to incorporate his character, though.

He added: "That's always a one-sided, well not always but in my case, a one-sided contract where you're committed to do it but they're not necessarily committed to use your character in the ensuing movies.

"It was great to have the opportunity as these things evolve to be one of the holdovers from the previous version."

