J.K. Rowling Reveals She Has ‘Fully Recovered’ From Coronavirus Symptoms

J.K. Rowling has joined the slew of stars and public figures to come forward with coronavirus diagnoses.

Rowling shared on Twitter Monday that although she has not been formally tested for the virus, she has experienced all of the symptoms of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, including respiratory problems.

Rowling, who said she “fully recovered,” also shared advice on how to relieve respiratory symptoms from a doctor at Queens Hospital in the United Kingdom. The doctor, via a YouTube video, suggests taking two sets of five deep breaths in, and on the sixth breath taking a “big cough and covering your mouth” to open up the throat and lungs. Then, he urges viewers to lay face down with a pillow, taking deep breaths for 10 minutes.

“I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot,” Rowling wrote.

Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020





In a follow up tweet, Rowling said she has “completely recovered,” wanting to share how she coped with her illness at no cost and with the professional advice of those on the frontlines.

Rowling’s “Harry Potter” legacy continues with “Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them 3,” which has been postponed due to the virus as countless productions have been forced to pause.

Other prominent U.K. figures, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, have also tested positive for the virus, with Johnson being admitted to the hospital on Sunday. British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull has also been hospitalized for coronavirus complications.

Social media has given celebrities a platform to share their coronavirus experiences with their followers, with stars like Tom and Rita Hanks and Idris Elba giving updates detailing their symptoms and recovery through social media. Many have urged fans to stay home to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

