J.K. Rowling And The Necessity Of Critiquing Transphobic Tropes

In the 1980 thriller film “Dressed to Kill,” a tall woman in dark shades, a leather trench, pink lipstick and a blond wig corners an unsuspecting housewife leaving a midnight tryst and brutally slashes her to death in a flurry of aestheticized violence. This sequence happens in the first few minutes of the movie. Part of the twist, we learn later, is that the mysterious serial-killing blond woman is in fact, a cisgender male. In other words, a crazy man in a dress.

The “crazy man in a dress” trope, of course, is not a new one. With “Dressed to Kill,” writer-director Brian De Palma was clearly borrowing from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.” These works are part of a long legacy of pop cultural artifacts, from film to television to literature, that have used the homicidal, crazy man in a dress as a means to an end. Such characters have also been seen in the movies “Freebie and the Bean,” “Sleepaway Camp” and “The Silence of the Lambs.” It is an arguably lazy trope that has, over time, been used to quickly communicate that the killer is dangerous and perverted. And now, J.K. Rowling’s latest novel (written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith), is reportedly using this plot device as well.

On Monday, PinkNews published an article about the first review of the novel, called “Troubled Blood,” with the headline: “JK Rowling’s latest book is about a murderous cis man who dresses as a woman to kill his victims.”

Considering Rowling’s history of using transphobic rhetoric online, particularly against trans women, it’s not surprising that the review sparked outrage and controversy. Last year, the author came under fire for her support of Maya Forstater, a researcher who lost her job after posting transphobic tweets about a colleague.

“Dress however you please. Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for...

