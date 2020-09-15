J.K. Rowling’s New Book Is Reportedly About A Man Who Wears Dresses To Murder Women

Elyse Wanshel

J.K. Rowling is apparently dissatisfied with merely sharing her transphobic views on Twitter and in 3,600-word essays.

According to an early review in The Telegraph, “Troubled Blood,” the fifth installment in her Cormoran Strike series written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is about a cold case from 1974 that involves “a transvestite serial killer.”

“One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress,” the reviewer wrote of the book that comes out Tuesday.

HuffPost reached out to Rowling’s publishers and management for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Critics of the “Harry Potter” author’s controversial opinions slammed her on Twitter, causing the hashtag #RIPJKRowling to trend Monday. 

Continue reading on HuffPost