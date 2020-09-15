J.K. Rowling’s New Book Is Reportedly About A Man Who Wears Dresses To Murder Women

J.K. Rowling is apparently dissatisfied with merely sharing her transphobic views on Twitter and in 3,600-word essays.

According to an early review in The Telegraph, “Troubled Blood,” the fifth installment in her Cormoran Strike series written under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is about a cold case from 1974 that involves “a transvestite serial killer.”

“One wonders what critics of Rowling’s stance on trans issues will make of a book whose moral seems to be: never trust a man in a dress,” the reviewer wrote of the book that comes out Tuesday.

HuffPost reached out to Rowling’s publishers and management for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Critics of the “Harry Potter” author’s controversial opinions slammed her on Twitter, causing the hashtag #RIPJKRowling to trend Monday.

RIP JK Rowling 😞



she’s not dead, we just don’t acknowledge transphobes in this house — Kira Kosarin 🕊 Songbird (@kirakosarin) September 14, 2020

jk rowling’s claims about the dangers of trans people are so far fetched that she had to write a fictional story to support them https://t.co/DUtT6G32gI — matt (@mattjbernstein) September 14, 2020

JK Rowling has basically become Dolores Umbridge, so obsessed with her deeply prejudiced perspective that she’ll go to any length to remain convinced of her own righteousness, no matter what harm it causes. https://t.co/6RpVHxvjoW — Jen Richards (@SmartAssJen) September 14, 2020

JK Rowling: do you feel different from other kids? Like there's something missing, something wrong that you maybe can't quite articulate? When you bring it up with your family, do they not approve? You're not alone. Those feelings are valid.



Also JK Rowling: no not like that lol — Siobhan Thompson, mysterious European heiress (@vornietom) September 14, 2020

JK Rowling: “If you don’t believe that men dressing as women in order to hurt them is a huge problem you leave me no choice but to prove my theory by making up a whole book...

Continue reading on HuffPost