J-K: Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra illuminates on Navratri eve

Picture Courtsey: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra illuminated on the eve of Navratri, reported Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on Wednesday.

The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.

The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15. (ANI)