J-K LG lays foundation of 100-bed girls' hostel in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday kicked off the third phase of the Back to Village programme with the laying of the foundation stone for a 100-bed girls hostel costing over Rs 306.34 lakh in the Shirmal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Along with this, the LG also inaugurated several other development projects including a library in the Gujjar Bakarwal Hostel under the same program.

Speaking at the gathering, Sinha said that the people of the union territory were making efforts to generate employment and educational opportunities for youngsters.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir want to grow and progress. We are making efforts to generate employment and educational opportunities for our youngsters. They should become a part of the mainstream," he said. (ANI)

