J-K govt working at different levels to safeguard Tribals' rights: Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 14 (ANI): Hours after handing over rights to tribal communities under the Forest Rights Act on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha assured that all those who are eligible under this act will be given rights.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir government handed over individual and community rights certificates to the beneficiaries of Gujjar-Bakerwal, Gaddi-Sippi communities under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 thereby aiming to usher in a new era of empowerment and prosperity for UT's deprived tribal population, informed an official statement.

Speaking at a public event, Sinha said, "Jammu and Kashmir government vigorously pursued the ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with full sincerity, we are marching ahead to vest due rights to the Tribal community. Many more such decisions are being taken to create a new just social order for our Tribal brothers and sisters."

"I want to assure that the UT administration is continuously working at different levels to safeguard Tribals' rights. In the areas where community rights are being given, an amount of Rs 10 crore will be provided immediately for the development of infrastructure in those areas," he said.

Meanwhile, after addressing the public event on Monday, Sinha addressed the reporters and assured that all those who are eligible under this act will be given rights.

"I thank PM Modi because of whom, we implemented Forest Rights Act on December 1, 2020. Jammu and Kashmir administration, especially Forest Department and Tribal Affairs Department, has started the endeavour to do something for the development of these communities (tribals)," he said.

Sinha added, "About 20,000 applications were received, while several people have been given the certificates. All those eligible will be given the rights. This work will be completed within 75 days. Jammu and Kashmir administration has programmes for their education and health."

Earlier, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday interacted with a delegation of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community along with members of the Gaddi-Sippi community. (ANI)