Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 5 (ANI): A tunnel-like structure has been unearthed by the Border Security Force (BSF) near the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu, officials said on Thursday.

The BSF said the tunnel has been found in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and a team of senior officers are assessing the tunnel was dug for infiltration.

More details awaited. (ANI)