J-K amends domicile rules, gives power to Naib Tehsildar to issue Permanent Resident Certificate

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration has amended the Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020, giving power to Naib Tehsildar apart from tehsildar to issue the certificate to the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders and their children.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 309 of the Constitution of India, read with Section 15 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralisation and Recruitment) Act, 2010, the administration hereby makes the following amendment in the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules, 2020," read an official notification.

It said, "The amendment in Rule 5, Clause 1 authorises both tehsildar and Naib Tehsildar for issuing the domicile certificate to PRC holders and their children while naming Deputy Commissioner as the appellate authority."

The applicants of the PRC holders category will have to attach their PRC, while their children need to attach the PRC of parent and the birth certificate issued by a competent authority. (ANI)

