J.J. Watt sends love to Kealia Ohai ahead of return from ACL injury

J.J. Watt knows firsthand that the road to recovery can be a long one.

The Texans defensive end took to Twitter to praise girlfriend Kealia Ohai ahead of her return to the Houston Dash on Sunday after recovering from an ACL injury suffered in June.

Your recovery has inspired me, motivated me & made me appreciate you even more than I already had! You’ve worked so hard & put so much energy into this comeback, I couldn’t be happier for you today! Enjoy every second & have a blast doing what you love again!

I love you!!! pic.twitter.com/XouEcqFIOx

— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 22, 2018

Watt was "devastated" after suffering a season-ending leg injury in October, but has shared the recovery journey with Ohai.

After almost a year away from the field, Ohai made her anticipated return full of enthusiasm despite a 1-0 loss to the Orlando Pride.