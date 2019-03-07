J.J. Watt ranks his favorites on National Cereal Day
Who knew J.J. Watt was such a cereal enthusiast?
The Texans defensive end sparked a debate Thursday on Twitter in announcing his favorite grains for National Cereal Day.
Trying to rank the top 5 cereals is harder than trying to figure out the top 4 teams for the College Football Playoff. Been sitting here for 20 minutes having a full blown debate with myself. #NationalCerealDay
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 7, 2019
That’s the thing... I start to think “well that is obviously in the top 5” but then as I go, I have 9 “for sure top 5’s” https://t.co/fC8bHCbFuT
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 7, 2019
Count Chocula is on the fringe of the top 5. I think it’s somewhere in the 5-8 range. The chocolate milk left in the bowl at the end bumps it’s resume up for sure. https://t.co/1wvow6fn51
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 7, 2019
Eventually, Watt narrowed down his list...to 11.
Ok, here’s my list. If you don’t like it, too bad for you make your own
Crunch Berries
Cinn. Toast Crunch
Frosted Flakes
Lucky Charms
Honey Bunches of Oats
Fruit Loops/Fruity Pebbles
Apple Jacks
Count Chocula/Cocoa Pebbles
Reese’s Puffs
Golden Grahams
Smacks/Golden Crisps
— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 7, 2019
Can confirm. #NationalCerealDay pic.twitter.com/s95lquGNZC
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 7, 2019
Watt's brother, T.J., was quick to call him out.
That Is Not A Top List! You Named 14!!!
— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 7, 2019
Some current and former NFL players later chimed in with their top choices.
Fruity pebbles, captain crunch, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and golden crisp
— Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 7, 2019
Cinnamon Toast Crunch is the greatest cereal of all time ... https://t.co/rKesAumGjs
— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) March 7, 2019
Others got more creative in defending their favorites.
1. Froot Loops
2. Frosted Flakes
3. Special K
4. Apple Jacks
5. Crispix #TeamKellogg
— rick wion (@rdublife) March 7, 2019
You can just call us the @UCFKnights of the cereal playoffs. #NationalCerealDay pic.twitter.com/Kw4ucVkojU
— Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) March 7, 2019
1. R
2. E
3. E
4. S
5. E’S PUFFS
— Reese's Puffs (@reesespuffs) March 7, 2019
What is the greatest cereal of all time? The debate continues! #NationalCerealDay pic.twitter.com/ZA3vVAni71
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 7, 2019
