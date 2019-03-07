J.J. Watt ranks his favorites on National Cereal Day

Sporting News
The Texans defensive end sparked a debate Thursday on Twitter that saw other NFL players chime in with their top choices.

Who knew J.J. Watt was such a cereal enthusiast?

The Texans defensive end sparked a debate Thursday on Twitter in announcing his favorite grains for National Cereal Day.

Eventually, Watt narrowed down his list...to 11.

Watt's brother, T.J., was quick to call him out.

Some current and former NFL players later chimed in with their top choices.

Others got more creative in defending their favorites.

