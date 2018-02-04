J.J. Watt, after an incredible effort to raise hurricane relief funds, wins NFL Man of the Year

MINNEAPOLIS — J.J. Watt didn’t have the impact on the field that he wanted this season. A broken leg in October cut his season short.

But the Houston Texans defensive end practically had a major NFL award wrapped up by then for what he did off the field.

Watt asked people to give money to help Houstonians impacted by Hurricane Harvey. He wanted to raise $200,000. He ended up raising $37 million. Watt’s fundraising was amazing and it was no surprise when he was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year on Saturday night at the league’s annual awards show. The award is given annually to a player who makes charitable contributions off the field.

“This award is called the man of the year award, but I promise you it is so much bigger than just one man,” Watt told the crowd at “NFL Honors” when he accepted the award. “This award is about the inherent good that lies within humanity. It’s about the city of Houston and its ability to overcome adversity at a time when it all seemed lost.

“It’s about the hundreds of thousands of people from all over the country, and all over the world, who donated to a city they may never have been to, to people they may never meet, but they donated simply because they saw their fellow human going through a difficult time and they wanted to help out.”

Watt provided hope for people in Houston who had to rebuild after the hurricane. It quickly became the biggest feel-good story in the NFL this season. After raising all that money, Watt and his foundation had to figure out a way to distribute it. He announced in October the money would be used in four ways: rebuilding homes, restoring child care and after-school programs, food, and medical service for both physical and mental health. Watt partnered with non-profit organizations SBP, Save the Children, Feeding America and Americares to distribute the money to those causes.