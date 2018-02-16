J.J. Watt to get honorary degree from Baylor for Hurricane Harvey efforts

The honors keep coming for Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

On Thursday, the Baylor University College of Medicine announced that Watt will receive an honorary degree from the school at its commencement ceremony in May.

Others who will be honored include Dr. David Persse, the director of emergency medical services for the city of Houston, Dr. Alice McPherson, a professor of ophthalmology at the school, and Dr. Robert Lefkowitz, a Nobel Laureate and the commencement speaker.

Dr. Swatt, I presume? Pass-batting Texans end J.J. Watt will receive an honorary doctorate from Baylor in May. (AP)

“In the year following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey and the community’s incredible response, it was most fitting to honor two community leaders who contributed in major ways, Dr. Persse and J.J. Watt. Our graduates and their families can take important lessons from all four of these honorary degree recipients,” Dr. Paul Klotman, president, dean and CEO of Baylor said in a statement.

Watt will receive a Doctor of Humanities in Medicine degree. In its statement, the school says “this degree is awarded by the College to individuals who have provided exceptional support or service directly or indirectly to Baylor or to academic medicine as a whole and to the community at large.”

On Twitter, Watt wrote, “Incredibly honored, thank you. Our work is far from over.”

Watt, a Wisconsin native who was taken 11th overall by the Texans in 2011, raised over $37 million in the days immediately following Hurricane Harvey – his initial goal was a modest $200,000 – and methodically distributed the majority of the money to aid groups that will directly help residents affected by the storm.

He was named the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year earlier this month, and Sports Illustrated named Watt and Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve its Sportsmen of the Year for their work in their adopted city.