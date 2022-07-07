J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

J & J Snack Foods Corp.

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) announced today that its conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results is scheduled for Wednesday August 3rd at 9:00 am Eastern time.



The phone number and confirmation number for the call are 1 (866) 374-5140 and PIN number 96128197#.

The Company stated that it expects to release its results for the quarter ended June 25, 2022, at 4:15 pm Eastern time on Tuesday August 2nd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

CONTACT: Contact: Ken Plunk Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer (615) 587-4374



