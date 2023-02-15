J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of its common stock payable on April 11th, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 21st, 2023.

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and depends on various factors, including the Company’s net income, financial position, cash requirements, restrictions in our credit facility and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice, and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, DIPPIN’ DOTS ice cream, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY.   For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Please refer to our public filings for a discussion of certain important factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "guidance," "target," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Joseph Jaffoni, Norberto Aja or Jennifer Neuman JCIR (212) 835-8500 jjsf@jcir.com


