Who Is J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend? All About Katya Kuropas

University of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been dating his girlfriend Katya Kuropas for more than five years

J.J. McCarthy/Instagram J.J. McCarthy and Katya Kuropas.

J.J. McCarthy may be the star of the University of Michigan football team, but he’s had an important M.V.P. by his side off the field: his girlfriend, Katya Kuropas.

The Michigan quarterback began dating Kuropas while both were still in high school at Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Illinois. On their second anniversary in October 2020, McCarthy posted a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on his Instagram.

“They say, once a man finds the right woman for him, he can accomplish anything,” he wrote in the caption. “I am blessed and thankful for finding the right one for me at such a young age. Honored to have spent 2 years of my life with the woman of my dreams, and excited for the years to come❤️.”

After committing to Michigan, McCarthy continued to date Kuropas, who has supported her boyfriend in the bleachers throughout his career, including as Michigan made their way to the NCAA championship in the 2024 season.

So who is J.J. McCarthy’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Katya Kuropas and her relationship with the athlete.

They met in high school

J.J. McCarthy/Instagram J.J. McCarthy with Katya Kuropas.

McCarthy and Kuropas began dating on Oct. 8, 2018, when he was a sophomore in high school. Though he transferred from Nazareth Academy to IMG Academy due to the cancellation of the football season at Nazareth during the COVID-19 pandemic, the pair stayed together.

On their third anniversary in 2021, McCarthy expressed his gratitude for Kuropas’ unwavering support in an Instagram post.

“3 trips around the sun with the love of my life,” he wrote in the caption. “I honestly do not even know where I would be without this girl in my life. I simply do not deserve her because of the kind of woman she is. The pureness in her heart and soul is just one the many qualities that make this girl so incredible.”

They’ve been dating for over five years

J.J. McCarthy/Instagram J.J. McCarthy with Katya Kuropas.

After McCarthy graduated from high school in 2021, he began his college career at Michigan that fall. He officially became the team’s starting quarterback in 2022, and Kuropas has been by his side through it all.

Story continues

The pair celebrated their fifth anniversary in October 2023 while McCarthy was in his junior year of college. The Michigan star posted a tribute to Kuropas in honor of the day, calling her his “queen,” alongside photos of the two embracing on a boat and some throwback shots of Kuropas when she was younger.

“1,825 days with the love of my life but a million moments that will be remembered and cherished for the rest of my life,” he wrote. “I couldn’t be more grateful for who you are and everything you do! You make me the best version of myself and it has been a complete blessing to continually watch you grow into the amazing woman you are.”

She’s supportive at his games

J.J. McCarthy/Instagram J.J. McCarthy with Katya Kuropas.

Kuropas has been a mainstay in the stadiums at McCarthy’s games, often showing up in blue and yellow to cheer on the Wolverines. During the football seasons in 2022 and 2023, Kuropas was on the sidelines of his weekly games, documenting her festive outfits on her VSCO.

They love to travel together

J.J. McCarthy/Instagram J.J. McCarthy with Katya Kuropas.

In July 2023, Kuropas posted a picture of her and McCarthy on a boat on her VSCO — which he later also shared in his fifth-anniversary post for her. The previous year, the two traveled to the mountaintops together, where they posed for a sweet photo in front of a scenic view.

She has met his family

J.J. McCarthy/Instagram

Kuropas has met McCarthy’s family and even joined them on the sidelines. During a New Year’s Eve game in 2022, Kuropas was cheering McCarthy on alongside his parents.

Though the Wolverines lost the game, ESPN panned to McCarthy’s family multiple times during the broadcast as they rooted for the quarterback.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.