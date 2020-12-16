J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Pacts With New Outfit NoneMore to Adapt ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’

J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions has partnered with newly formed outfit NoneMore Productions to produce an adaptation of Charlie Mackesy’s illustrated book “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse.”

The 30-minute short will feature hand-drawn animation capturing the look and spirit of the book, and will see a team of artists work alongside Mackesy to bring the project to the big screen.

The book tells the tale of a young boy who encounters a mole, a fox and a horse on a walk in the countryside, sharing with each of them profound conversations about love, life and companionship.

Mackesy teamed with “Pear Cider and Cigarettes” producer Cara Speller to form NoneMore Productions to extend the world of Mackesy’s book into new media. NoneMore will work with the author and additional partners to develop his stories for film, television and other formats.

Abrams and Bad Robot’s president of motion pictures Hannah Minghella will serve as producers on the project alongside Speller and NoneMore’s Matthew Freud.

Charlie Mackesy said: “I’m continually surprised by everything, and I’m excited by this film. It’s a new adventure for me, and it’s another way for people to experience the journey of the four unlikely friends.”

Hannah Minghella said: “Charlie has created an instant classic. From the beauty of his illustrations to the deeply moving and profound questions these characters contemplate, ‘The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse’ is a balm for the soul. As we continue our own journey into animation at Bad Robot, JJ and I are thrilled to be partnering with Charlie, Cara and Matthew to bring these beloved characters to life.”

Cara Speller said: “From the first moment of seeing Charlie’s soulful characters, I wanted to know more about them and how they interact with each other beyond the moments in the book. The opportunity to bring them even further to life with the magic that animation promises, and to introduce them to an even wider audience, is an incredibly exciting prospect that we can’t wait to explore.”

The book is a commercial and critical hit spending 53 weeks in the Sunday Times Top 10 Bestseller list and 47 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list, with 21 of those at number 1. It was also the first to be awarded both Waterstones Book of the Year and Barnes and Noble Book of the Year.

NoneMore Productions, headed by Cara Speller and development executive Delphi Lythgoe, will be headquartered in the U.K.

