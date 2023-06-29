J Hus Announces ‘Beautiful and Brutal Yard’ Album, Featuring Drake, Burna Boy, Jorja Smith

J Hus Album Announcement J Hus Album Announcement.jpg - Credit: Elliot Hensford*

A new album from J Hus will arrive in just a couple of weeks. On Thursday, the British rap star revealed that he’ll drop his 19-track LP Beautiful and Brutal Yard on July 14, featuring collabs with Jorja Smith and Burna Boy, among others.

The upcoming project is set to feature songs such as the previously released “It’s Crazy” and song of the summer contender “Who Told You” with Drake. Beautiful and Brutal Yard will also include “Masculine” featuring Burna Boy, “Nice Body” with Jorja Smith, and “Comeback” featuring Villz. Other album collaborators include CB, Popcaan, Boss Belly, and Nigerian singer Naira Marley.

Following the announcement, Hus shared an album trailer that sees the musician walking through his mansion, looking through his trophies, before having his breakfast interrupted by a delivery person who hands him a vinyl record version of his new album.

“Imagine the heart was not designed to express love or pain but to express ultimate power: the core of masculinity. Having the ability to walk anywhere on this atlas and feel at home,” says a voiceover. “No matter what’s going on around me, I’m still myself. And now my eyes are open and I can see the beauty of everything.”

The video then transports the rap star in front of a beat-down neighborhood, still in his robe. “The beauty of a focused man who takes his time but handles all his obligations. The brutal discipline of regulating yourself,” the voiceover says, before ending: “I always calculate trying to challenge destiny and test fate. Welcome to my Beautiful and Brutal Yard, may peace be onto you.”

To celebrate the album, he’ll also head on a tour across the United Kingdom in late October, including two stops at London’s The O2 on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. “We outside again and again,” he wrote on Instagram.

The release of Beautiful and Brutal Yard comes three years after he dropped Big Conspiracy back in 2020. That LP also featured Burna Boy on “Play Play” and also included songs with Koffee and Ella Mai. (He also dropped projects Common Sense and The 15th Day in 2017.)

Beautiful and Brutal Yard Tracklist:

1. Intro (THE GOAT)

2. Massacre

3. Who Told You ft. Drake

4. Militerian ft. Naira Marley

5. Palm Tree

6. Nice Body ft. Jorja Smith

7. Masculine ft. Burna Boy

8. Come Look

9. Cream ft. CB

10. Comeback ft. Villz

11. Alien Girl

12. Fresh Water/Safa Kara

13. My Baby

14. Problem Fixer

15. Killy ft. Popcaan

16. It’s Crazy

17. Bim Bim

18. Come Gully Bun (Gambian President) ft. Boss Belly

19. Playing Chess

