J.A. Happ makes Blue Jays history with the bat

J.A. Happ technically pitched on Wednesday, but his what he did with the bat was far more fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

On Wednesday afternoon J.A. Happ showed up to work tasked – as he always is – with giving his team some quality innings.

He certainly accomplished that goal with a seven shutout innings in a blowout win over the New York Mets, but far more entertaining than his rock-solid outing on the mound was his electric performance at the dish.

The 35-year-old cut his teeth in the National League with the Philadelphia Phillies, so it’s not a total shock to see him produce something with the bat, but he entered the game with a career .096/.137/.122 line, so he’s not Shoehei Ohtani either. In any event, Happ produced arguably the greatest hitting pitcher performance in Blue Jays history on a miserable day in New York.

No, there wasn’t a flashy moonshot or cheeky steal, but Happ got on base three times, something no Blue Jays pitcher has done in a season since interleague play began in 1997 – let alone a single game.

After being called out on strikes in an unremarkable first at-bat, the wily veteran became the hardest out in the Blue Jays’ order, setting the table in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings as the club pulled away. Here’s how Happ made Blue Jays history:

AB #2: The walk

What it looked like:

Via MLB.com

None of the balls here were incredibly difficult takes, but they weren’t completely wild gimmes for Happ either. Mets starter Zach Wheeler certainly deserves some serious scorn for walking his counterpart, but the Blue Jays southpaw did him no favours by staying cool, calm, and collected and refusing to chase. Happ showed no interest in Wheeler’s full-count pitch to earn the free pass:

Via MLB.tv

As an added bonus, Happ was able to show off his amusing stiff and upright running form when Curtis Granderson followed this walk with a single.

AB #3: The first hit

What it looked like:

Via MLB.com

Once again, Happ shows off a decent approach taking the balls and swinging at the strikes. By the time he gets the sixth pitch it’s too close to take with two strikes – although so is the fourth if you want to nitpick. Under normal circumstances forcing an opposing pitcher to use six pitches on you is a good outcome for an AL starter, but Happ went a step further ripping a ground ball into right field.

To be fair the word “ripping” constitutes something of an exaggeration. Statcast pegged the grounder at 82.8 mph with a 30 percent Hit Probability. Here’s a look at the knock:

Via MLB.tv

AB #4: The second hit

What it looked like:

Via MLB.com

It’s hard to give much credit to Happ on this one as he waved wildly at a 95.9 mph way out of the zone on the first pitch of the at-bat. Maybe at this point he was just, feeling it though. That’s pretty understandable considering the circumstances. This was a “kids don’t try this at home” cut, but it undoubtedly worked, and frankly, it wasn’t as ugly as you might think:

Via MLB.tv

Statcast had this single at 75.8 mph, but gave it a 75 percent Hit Probability, which figures because it pretty much falls into no man’s land.

When it’s all said and done, this is a little moment of Blue Jays history that will likely be forgotten by most, if not Happ himself. It wasn’t flashy, loud, or remotely consequential.

Even so, there’s no doubt that it was fun. When you turn on a Wednesday afternoon matinee game, this is exactly the kind of nonsense that makes your decision to ignore your day job worthwhile.

