A.J. Green trade rumors: Packers, 49ers, Bills among best fits if Bengals deal star WR at deadline

The Bengals expect wide receiver A.J. Green to get back soon from his ankle injury that has caused him to miss all of the 2019 NFL season so far. But when that happens, would he still be playing for them — or another team if he gets traded before Tuesday's midseason NFL trade deadline?

Green, 31, is a pending free agent in 2020. Although Cincinnati's offense has been bad without him, the bottom line is that the team is 0-7, headed for a massive rebuild, and is unlikely to re-sign Green, anyway.

Given that, the Bengals need to think a lot more about trading him than keeping him. He would cost them only $3 million in dead cap money and pro-rating his near $12 million base salary, any other team with more than $8 million under its current salary cap can easily afford him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Potential trade targets for all 32 NFL teams at the 2019 deadline

That sets up about 18 teams with the potential to get No. 18. One is eliminated as division competition (Browns), while three more are eliminated as "sellers" (Dolphins, Broncos, Redskins).. Five more teams are out because of being set at wide receiver (Chiefs, Cowboys, Lions and yes, both Titans and Jaguars).

So we're down to 9 possible destinations. Here's a countdown ranking of the best fits, also factoring in the likelihood of a deal happening:

aj-green-102519-getty-ftr.jpg

9. Chicago Bears

Chicago needs offensive help beyond Allen Robinson, but getting a co-outside in No. 1 Green is a waste for a team knowing it may not have a viable passing offense no matter what they do with Mitchell Trubisky, and at 3-3, a rental in Green makes little sense.

8. Carolina Panthers

Story continues

Carolina might be thinking about adding one more downfield weapon to help Kyle Allen and Cam Newton, but it really doesn't need to go there with Curtis Samuel and D.J Moore capable of doing plenty more to complement the running of Christian McCaffrey.

MORE: How a well-timed Cam Newton trade could solve Bears' QB issues

7. Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis on paper doesn't seem to have a standout wideout after T.Y. Hilton and Green's field-stretching reliability would be nice for Jacoby Brissett. But this is still a run-oriented team doing just fine with its current diverse weapons beyond Hilton at receiver, back and tight end.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia means we''re now getting a serious. The continued absence of DeSean Jackson has been frustrating and his abdomen injury has lingered to keep him out longer than expected. The Eagles can still save their season at 3-4, but won't do it without a more dynamic downfield passing game to help Carson Wentz. Green can provide just that and make Alshon Jeffery and Zach Ertz see freer run on short-to-intermediate routes again.

5. Houston Texans

Houston has Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee to flank DeAndre Hopkins with Will Fuller back on the shelf for while with a hamstring injury. But the Texans, who have been aggressive traders this year, might see Green as another over-the-top piece to further boost Deshaun Watson's deep passing to take further advantage of his rookie contract window.

NFL POWER RANKINGS:

Packers, Cowboys jump; Eagles, Bears slip; Dolphins no longer last



4. San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco got Emmanuel Sanders to add some stability to a young corps where Deebo Samuel is hurting and Dante Pettis is underachieving. The Niners have the gold to pair him with another wily veteran in Green to help Jimmy Garoppolo as they eye grander endgame plans for what's been a stellar season so far.

3. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay should see Aaron Rodgers get Davante Adams back from his toe injury at some point soon, and Rodgers has made it work in different ways from game to game with the inconsistent and oft-injured likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison, Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow. But like the 49ers, if the Packers should be thinking Super Bowl big, pairing Green with Rodgers can be a next-level game-changer for the offense,

2. Oakland Raiders

Oakland has recovered well from the Antonio Brown fiasco with Tyrell Williams playing well before he got hurt and Darren Waller being an absolute baller at tight end. But the move for Zay Jones has done nothing, with Keelan Doss and Trevor Davis as still the best outside options after Williams, who should return from his foot injury soon. The Raiders are the on brink of contending for an AFC wild-card and putting Green with Derek Carr can allow them to operate the offense a little more like if they had Brown.

1. Buffalo Bills

John Brown has been a boon for the offense so far as Josh Allen's top outside go-to guy with his field-stretching skills, and Cole Beasley has been the ideal slot target. The team was able to deal Zay Jones because it had faith in former CFL superstar Duke Williams, but there's no doubt Green would be a great upgrade asset to have as a better all-around No. 1. He can still run to tailor to Allen's arm strength and make the Bills harder to defend everywhere on the field.

The Bills are 5-1 and a move like this really improved their AFC wild-card chances while in the driver's seat.