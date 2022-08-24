With Jéan Drops Colorful Graphic Tees

It-girl brand With Jéan has released a collection tees highlighted with colorful graphics.

Signature to the label's aesthetic, a variety of cuts such as cropped tops, tanks and long-sleeved tees are given a retro touch with With Jéan's branding in shades of yellow, red, blue and more. Select items arrive with "WITH LOVE" text on the back, while other designs feature the brand written out in different fonts for a '90s style look. You can style these tees with jeans or mini skirts for a Y2K-inspired fit.

Peep the collection above. Priced from $69 to $79 USD, the 10 new tees are now available on With Jéan's website.

