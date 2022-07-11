With Jéan Drops New Collection of It Girl Clothing

Cult-classic brand With Jéan has unveiled its latest collection of new prints and silhouettes, featuring an abundance of flirty cut-outs and playful patterns.

The fashion label presents a sultry range of mini dresses, skirts and matching sets, fit for balmy summer nights out. A coquettish mid-length ensemble steals the show, boasting Euphoria-worthy straps down the chest. Long-sleeved chocolate brown tops are adorned with ties along the front, as well as experimental cut-outs on the shoulder for a subversive hint of skin.

Elsewhere, leg-baring mini dresses are covered in an abstract green print, while a rich brown plaid print appears in the form of a figure-flattering strapless shift and micro-mini skirt. Take a look at the collection in the gallery above and head to With Jéan’s online store where pieces are available for purchase for under $250 USD.