J.D. Vance Won Trump’s Blessing, Now He’s Cashing In

Roger Sollenberger
·6 min read
Jeff Dean/AP
Jeff Dean/AP

When former President Donald Trump reluctantly tossed a lifeline last week to venture capitalist J.D. Vance’s struggling Senate campaign, he may have shaken up an already unstable primary field.

Now, one week later, that endorsement has already paid dividends.

In a Friday filing with the Federal Election Commission, J.D. Vance for Senate reported receiving more money this week than it had directly raised in the first three months of the year combined. The report comes on the heels of a $3.5 million super PAC injection from Vance’s billionaire backer Peter Thiel earlier this week.

A closer look, however, suggests the skies aren’t quite as clear as they may seem.

First, this is all relative to Vance’s meager overall fundraising rate. Over the first three months of the year, his campaign had directly raised $38,000, total. It drew another $270,000 from an affiliated committee, and ended March with a little more than $1.6 million on hand—an amount his top rivals Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons each more than doubled.

But on Friday, exactly one week after snagging Trump’s late-game endorsement, Vance reported an injection of $88,652 in individual contributions. The money came in the form of a transfer from a group called Ohioans for JD, an official joint committee tied to the campaign.

J.D. Vance’s Former Roommate: He’s ‘the Most Dangerous Candidate’

The cash was spread among 50 donations of $1,000 or more. But because of nuances in Federal Election Commission filing requirements close to an election, the total transfer was likely much higher than that, including smaller dollar amounts that didn’t make the reporting cut.

The influx, less than two weeks out from the May 3 primary, is no doubt welcome in Vance’s camp. And on the surface, the report, along with a jump in the polls, suggests Trump’s endorsement may have done what Vance’s billionaire backers never did—moved the political needle.

For months, Vance could not seem to get his poll numbers out of the basement, no matter how much he spent. And his fundraising efforts had begun to dry up, particularly in-state. He was burning cash, with his last report—covering April 1 to April 13—showing a $935,000 spending spree, offset with a whopping $910 in total contributions.

The campaign was chucking off so much cash that at the end of March, Vance reached into his own pocket for a $600,000 bridge loan. To put that amount in perspective, two days before Trump got behind him, the campaign had about $690,000 in the bank.

But that’s just on the surface. A closer look at these latest transfers tells a more nuanced story, and suggests that maybe Ohioans still aren’t ready to go all-in behind their self-styled hillbilly hero.

For instance, they aren’t all thanks to the Trump effect. While nearly all of the original donations to the joint committee were dated March 31 or later, only 20 out of 50 came after Trump’s April 15 pronouncement.

(One donation, however, is quite literally thanks to Trump—a $2,900 check from Vance’s former primary rival, car salesman Bernie Moreno. Moreno dropped out in February after a talk with Trump, promising the former president he would get behind whichever candidate won his endorsement.)

Perhaps even more troubling, the money is also overwhelmingly from out of state, with only 18 contributions listing Ohio addresses. For a candidate whose friendly pollsters have slammed him for failing to connect to work-a-day Buckeyes, that’s not necessarily a good sign.

In that same vein, a dozen of the donations (all out-of-state) came from people connected to the financial services industry—a total of $29,105. The contributions from Ohioans added up to just $24,585, with $7,785 of that amount coming from a single family.

Of course, money doesn’t mean everything, even in politics. But neither does Trump’s embittered endorsement of his once-obstreperous critic—a move some conservative Buckeyes have blasted.

Still, it’s worth keeping tabs on the cash. As the unsteady race comes down to its May 3 wire, spending might play a pivotal role. Vance can thank Trump for an apparent spike in support, but prior polls consistently showed an electorate with weak attachments to any candidate. In a Fox News poll taken last month, two-thirds of people who support one of the top three candidates said they could change their mind.

And the late-game boost from the GOP’s most influential force made a concrete difference for Vance financially. His friend and corporate mentor, the billionaire tech mogul Peter Thiel, cut a new $3.5-million check to a super PAC supporting Vance, Politico reported on Tuesday. Thiel, who hadn’t donated to the group since he plunked down $10 million in seed money last March, now has a total $13.5 million invested in the Hillbilly Elegy author.

Before this new round, however, the super PAC, called “Protect Ohio Values” (POV PAC), was on fumes. Between January and March, it spent $5.8 million on promotional efforts to get Vance’s numbers out of the basement, with mixed results.

Further, no one gave the super PAC any money in those three months, and by quarter’s end POV PAC’s $10.4 million in total contributions (including Thiel’s original $10 million) dwindled to about $290,000—wiping out Thiel’s seed cash and then some.

But after Trump’s pronouncement, Thiel threw in that rejuvenating $3.5 million, and POV PAC came back online. It quickly spent more than $2.2 million to juice the news.

And as the endorsement reportedly shook loose more Thiel money, it also seems to have raised some hackles among Vance’s well-funded competition, who have begun to armor up their accounts—and shell out—ahead of the May 3 election.

After Thiel’s contribution was reported, frontrunner Mike Gibbons injected another $250,000 into his campaign account. It’s the eighth such loan the investment banker has made to date, for a total $16.6 million.

J.D. Vance Mocked Trump’s Cheap Fix. Now He’s Hooked on It.

But while Gibbons has consistently led in polls, he’s only raised $1 million from supporters. He only pocketed another $6,800 in a report filed a few days after Vance snagged the Trump endorsement.

Another leading candidate, former state treasurer Josh Mandel, also beefed up this week. Mandel, who has consistently run second, and ahead of Vance, stashed $146,000 in donations transferred from his fundraising committee—outmuscling Vance’s recent haul by more than $60,000.

A third candidate, Jane Timken, has recently polled just behind Vance. But Timken, a top Republican fundraiser, has powerful backers of her own. Days after Trump weighed in, she saw $380,000 in media support from the conservative Winning for Women super PAC.

The endorsement also landed Vance back in the crosshairs. A super PAC affiliated with the pro-Mandel Club for Growth, which has spent $1.8 million opposing Vance to date, took out $170,000 for media in the last week.

But it’s also telling that at the same time, the pro-Mandel super PAC went even harder at someone else. In the days after Trump got behind Vance, Club For Growth unleashed $1.3 million in attacks—on Mike Gibbons.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Tkachuk scores 40th goal as the Calgary Flames top the Dallas Stars 4-2

    CALGARY — Matthew Tkachuk's milestone night on Thursday came in a division-clinching win. He scored his 40th goal and recorded his 100th point and Chris Tanev notched the game-winner as the Calgary Flames locked up first place in the Pacific Division with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Calgary scored first for the NHL-leading 50th time, breaking a scoreless tie midway through the second period. With the Flames on the power play, Tkachuk took a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and stuffed the puck

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Swimmer Claire Carver-Dias, sprinter Sam Effah to lead Canada at Commonwealth Games

    Sprinter Sam Effah is joining swimmer Claire Carver-Dias as co-chef de missions for Canada at this summer's Commonwealth Games. Effah replaces Paralympic and Commonwealth champion swimmer Benoit Huot, who recently announced he was stepping back from the role as he and his wife expect their second child. The 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28-Aug. 8 in Birmingham, England. Effah, of Calgary, is a two-time Canadian champion in the 100 metres who competed at the Commonwealth Games in

  • Senators snap Canucks' six-game win streak with 4-3 shootout victory

    VANCOUVER — The Ottawa Senators knew what a win would mean for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday — and the visitors were eager to play spoiler. The Canucks came in looking to extend a six-game win streak and better their fragile playoff hopes, but it was the Senators who took two points with a 4-3 shootout win. “We knew it was going to be kind of a playoff style game," said Senators forward Alex Formenton. "They're hungry for those points and they need it so they came out strong and it was a good

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • 5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

    Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant. The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday. “Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.” She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020. ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Should Nick Nurse go deeper into his bench?

    The Raptors' starters looked worn down and tired in the latter stages of Game 3, raising the question of whether Nick Nurse should be giving more minutes to his bench players.

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Devils land a blow to Vegas' playoff hopes with 3-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth. In a rare win for the Devils — their 13th in their last 40 g

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • How Scottie Barnes could swing series vs. 76ers

    Scottie Barnes nearly recorded a triple-double against the 76ers in Game 1 in his first ever NBA playoff game and while he's listed as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has indicated he would like the rookie to play if he's healthy enough to go. Amit Mann analyzes his performance in the series opener and why the rookie is irreplaceable against the 76ers.

  • Johansson lifts Capitals, snaps Avs' 9-game winning streak

    DENVER (AP) — Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal with 9:14 remaining, Ilya Samsonov stopped 24 shots and the playoff-bound Washington Capitals snapped the Colorado Avalanche’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Alex Ovechkin and Garnet Hathaway also added goals for a Washington team that clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot the night before, courtesy of Toronto beating the New York Islanders. The Capitals have qualified for the postseason in eight straight se

  • Stutzte scores in SO, Senators beat Blue Jackets 2-1

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tim Stutzle scored in the shootout to lift the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night for their second straight road win. Brady Tkachuk also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 33 shots for Ottawa in his first career shootout win. Jack Roslovic had Columbus’ goal and Elvis Merzlikins had 25 saves in the Blue Jackets’ fourth straight loss (0-3-1). Roslovic put the Blue Jackets up 1-0 at 11:20 of the first, burying a tape-to-tape pass