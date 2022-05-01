J.D. Vance Wildly Suggests Biden Is Trying To 'Kill A Bunch Of MAGA Voters'

(Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

(Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance has leveled a bizarre new accusation against Joe Biden, suggesting that the president is trying to “kill” MAGA voters with fentanyl sold by drug traffickers.

“If you wanted to kill a bunch of MAGA voters in the middle of the heartland, how better than to target them and their kids with this deadly fentanyl?” the controversial candidate pressed in an interview Friday with Jim Hoft, founder of the far-right news site Gateway Pundit.

The venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author, who was endorsed earlier this month by Donald Trump, did not explain how Biden could accomplish such a horrifying aim. But he implied that drug traffickers crossing into the U.S. from Mexico were expressly not arrested so they could kill right-wing Republican voters.

“It’s really a border crisis that has gone all over the country,” said Vance. “It does look intentional,” he emphasized. “It’s like Joe Biden wants to punish the people who didn’t vote for him, and opening up the floodgates to the border is one way to do it.”

Vance says Biden is trying to kill MAGA voters: “If you wanted to kill a bunch of MAGA voters in the middle of the heartland, how better to target them and their kids with this fentanyl .. It does look intentional. It’s like Biden wants to punish people who didn’t vote for him.” pic.twitter.com/5Yoh0CA44z — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 30, 2022

In fact, the amount of cocaine and fentanyl seized at the border at eight Texas ports of entry increased “significantly” last year during the Biden administration, keeping massive amounts of the drugs out of the country, according to the department of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“Most notably [there was] a 1,066% increase in fentanyl and a 98% increase in cocaine seized,” the CBP reported.

Trump has encouraged his supporters to back Vance, who has no political experience, saying that he has the best chance of winning the general election. The primary is May 3rd.

While welcoming the former president’s endorsement, Vance in the past has reportedly called Trump an “idiot” and “America’s Hitler.”

Critics on Twitter were appalled by Vance’s outrageous claim. They were also furious about the implication that MAGA voters are fentanyl users, while Democrats are apparently largely unaffected by the ridiculous Biden “plot” Vance has cooked up.

Wrong! Problems in the heartland began when we lost manufacturing jobs (auto, steel, etc) and associated businesses due to outsourcing in the 1990’s, all to increase profits. As far as opioids, it’s been proven opioids were pushed by drug companies in order, to increase profits. — Sbec (@SbecJfc8080) April 30, 2022

Interesting….who was president for four years up through 2020? pic.twitter.com/Lp03xvY75e — Gee Eff Jay Junior (@GradyFrankJay) April 30, 2022

So maga voters are all drug addicts? — Helen Kennedy 🌻 (@HelenKennedy) April 30, 2022

I think @JDVance1 needs to have a stern talking to with @MarshaBlackburn who voted against anything to rein in the opioid problem and received donor money from Big Pharma — Blueberry Dawn: #VoteBlue (@DawnBlueberry) April 30, 2022

Wasn't Kellyanne Conway in charge of the opioid crisis? Is JD saying she DIDN'T fix it? pic.twitter.com/6UzmeU6g4q — EdnaK 5G Vax Microchip Support (@EdnaK_) April 30, 2022

