J.D. Gibbs passes away at the age of 49

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed the loss of J.D. (Jason Dean) Gibbs in a release that read as follows: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Gibbs Racing Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, J.D. Gibbs, who passed away earlier tonight at the age of 49 from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease.

"Joe Gibbs Racing appreciates everyone's respect for privacy of the Gibbs family during this difficult time. Additional information regarding details for a memorial service will be forthcoming at a future date."

It was revealed in March of 2015 that J.D. was battling the disease. He was serving as president of JGR at the time. Earlier in life, he played defensive back and quarterback at William & Mary from 1987 to 1990 while his father Joe Gibbs coached the Washington Redskins, which he led to three Super Bowl titles.

"Tanya and I are heartbroken for the J.D. Gibbs family. For anyone who had the honor and privilege to know J.D., he was instantly recognized as a champion in life and in sports," said Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder and his wife Tanya. "On behalf of the entire Redskins organization, alumni and Redskins Nation, our hearts, prayers and love are with our Coach Gibbs and his wonderful family."

Along with his managerial role within JGR as the eldest son of Joe Gibbs, J.D. also competed in NASCAR himself, participating in a combined 13 Xfinity and Truck Series races between 1997 and 2002. He even went over the wall as a crew member, winning the 1993 Daytona 500 as part of Dale Jarrett's team.

The NASCAR community has offered an outpouring of support following news of his passing.

"We were privileged to watch J.D. Gibbs grow within the sport, displaying an endearing personality, a keen eye for talent and the strong business acumen that helped grow Joe Gibbs Racing into a preeminent NASCAR team. The NASCAR family has lost a truly special member. On behalf of NASCAR and the France family, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe Gibbs, Pat, Melissa, Coy and the entire Gibbs family.” - Jim France, Chairman and CEO, NASCAR

"Our entire Toyota family mourns the loss of a great partner and friend in J.D. Gibbs. Our thoughts are with the Gibbs family and the extended family that is Joe Gibbs Racing. J.D. was a special soul and beloved family man who was an integral part of establishing the heart of the race team. His incredible personality, laugh and infectious smile will continue to live on. Our deepest sympathies are with Joe, Pat, Coy, Melissa and his four sons.” - Bob Carter, Executive Vice President of Sales for Toyota Motor North America on the passing of J.D. Gibbs

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Gibbs Racing Co-Founder and Co-Chairman, J.D. Gibbs, who passed away earlier tonight at the age of 49 from complications following a long battle with a degenerative neurological disease. pic.twitter.com/kmyKRHupeq — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) January 12, 2019

I don’t know where even to start. Thanks for the one of the biggest role models in my life. We had a bunch of great times thanks for being my big brother, I’ll see you in a little. #11forever pic.twitter.com/ABSJJKLlwT — Ty Gibbs (@TyGibbs_) January 12, 2019

His car. His number. His signature above my door. I will always be grateful for what His family did for mine and the opportunity he gave me 14 years ago. Now more than ever #doitforJD — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) January 12, 2019

I’m so sad. This is awful news.

Hugging @PaigeKeselowski one more extra time tonight before bed and thinking about the Gibbs family. 😞 https://t.co/TkCRufIasS

— Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) January 12, 2019

Prayers go out to the Gibbs family. We are all here praying for you and your family. The power of @JoeGibbsRacing and the whole racing family are here for you. #staystrong — Jeffrey Earnhardt (@JEarnhardt1) January 12, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers go out to @JoeGibbsRacing and the entire Gibbs family at this time. — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) January 12, 2019

J.D. was an amazing person... My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Gibbs family. #rip #SoSad https://t.co/pblmN60RA0 — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) January 12, 2019