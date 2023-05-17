J.Crew Marked Down Hundreds of Summer-Ready Styles for an Additional 50% Off Ahead of Memorial Day

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Score extra savings on dresses, tops, swimsuits, and more

People / Reese Herrington

Memorial Day is less than two weeks away, which means summer is right around the corner. So it’s time to embrace the warm temperatures and break out all the flowy dresses and strappy sandals.

If you’re hoping to upgrade your warm-weather wardrobe, you can find hundreds of on-sale options at J.Crew, including fun summer dresses to beat the heat, floral tops, office-friendly blouses, beachwear, and more. Best of all, everything that’s on sale is an additional 50 percent off right now. All you have to do is apply the promo code SHOPEARLY at checkout. This sale won’t be around for long though, as it ends on May 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

We’ve compiled a list of our 10 favorite sale finds to make refreshing your summer closet that much easier. Their bright color and designs, fun styles, and deep discounts are bound to make your summer wardrobe pop. Keep scrolling to see which ones deserve a spot in your closet!

11 Best Summer Styles on Sale at J.Crew

Story continues

Related:This Birkenstock Sale Has Celebrity-Worn Styles Starting at Just $60

Now that most people are starting to spend more time outside, it’s a good idea to have pieces that will keep you cool while looking, well, cool. This button-up eyelet top has tiny openings that are conducive to airflow and pretty puff sleeves that make the 100 percent cotton shirt stand out. Plus, it can be styled to fit whatever you have on the agenda for the day: Wear it with trousers or a long skirt to the office, or a pair of jeans and comfy sneakers for a casual look.

J. Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Spring Garden Top in Eyelet, $37.50–$45 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $128); jcrew.com

This sale also has deals on a whole host of midi dresses, including a blue and white striped, high-neck, sleeveless option. Made from tencel, modal, and elastane, the dress is lightweight, stretchy, and breathable, making it an easy throw-on option on warm weather days. It’s also available in black and rich spruce and comes in sizes XS through 2X. And it’s a whopping 80 percent off right now.

One shopper called it "the perfect everyday dress," and added, "It's so soft, it feels like [I'm] wearing loungewear!"

J. Crew

Buy It! J.Crew FormKnit High-Neck Cutaway Dress, $14.50–$20 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $89.50–$98); jcrew.com

Lounge, swim, and enjoy the beach and pool in a one-shoulder-one-piece swimsuit for as little as $31. The suit is fully lined and has removable padding, a full-coverage bottom, and ruching in the midsection for a flattering fit. It also has built-in UPF 50 sun protection and is made with more than 60 percent recycled materials to keep waste out of oceans and landfills.

The bathing suit comes in six colors and patterns, including pastels like tea rose and blue midst and bright hues such as warm maize. Sizes run from 00 to 24 and are also available in classic and long torso lengths.

J. Crew

Buy It! J. Crew Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit, $30–$51 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $118–$128); jcrew.com

For days you’re looking for a denim alternative, a pair of boyfriend chinos will fit the bill. Made with a cotton and elastane blend, the pants have just enough stretch around the waist and thigh area, making them easy to move around in. The ankle pants also have an airy feel, thanks to their relaxed fit.

Pair the pants with a button-up shirt and ballet flats for an easy work ’fit, and if you’re looking for a more relaxed vibe, wear the pants with a simple white T-shirt and sneakers or sandals.

"My favorite pair of pants! If you want to be comfortable, but also look chic and classy, look no further," one satisfied customer shared. Another reviewer stated that the "stylish and comfortable" pants pair nicely with both heels and Birkenstocks. They also noted that the pants “fit well and are very flattering."

J. Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Patch-Pocket Slim Boyfriend Chino Pant, $36 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com

The J.Crew sale is chock-full of deals on summer-ready essentials. Popular styles are already selling out, so snap up your favorites while they're still available. Keep scrolling for more standout deals below.

Related:8 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $35

J.Crew

Buy It! J. Crew High-neck Tank in Organic Club Cotton $11.50–$12.50 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $29.50); jcrew.com

J. Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Vintage Rib Ruffle-Sleeve Shirt in Tea Rose, $15 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $45); jcrew.com

J. Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Tie-Front Voile Cover-Up Midi Dress in Marigold Blooms, $28–$51 with code SHOPEARLY(orig. $118–$128); jcrew.com

J. Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Gwyneth Cupro-Blend Slip Dress, $51 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $101.99); jcrew.com

J. Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Draped Sarong in Blue Floral, Sail Blue, $32 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $79.50); jcrew.com

J. Crew

Buy It! J.Crew Zoe Ballet Flats in Italian Patent Leather, Ice Blue, $36 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $138); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Buy It! ​J.Crew Tie-Front Button-Up Peplum Top in Floral Cotton Poplin, $32.50–$40 with code SHOPEARLY (orig. $89.50–$98); jcrew.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.