J.Crew’s Major End of Summer Sale Is Unbelievably Good — Including Double Discounts Up to 82% Off

Around the middle of each season, I start itching to shop for the next. That feeling is only amplified during the summer — namely because I don’t like it. How many more days can I sweat through a pair of denim shorts? But despite wanting to start stocking up on fall pieces, I know what I need to do is finally give in and grab those summer essentials I never got around to buying the first time around, because whether I like it or not, I’ve got two more grueling, hot months ahead of me.

Since we’re already at the end of July, I’m also not that inclined to pay full price for pieces that aren’t getting a whole season’s wear. Luckily, J.Crew just launched a major sale (emphasis on major) to help us make it through the rest of the summer: its entire sale section is marked down by an extra 50 percent right now. Yes, that means thousands of items now on a double discount — up to 82 percent off — if you use the code SHOPNOW at checkout. These are the 10 pieces I’m adding to my cart, including a flirty slip skirt, a flattering one-piece swimsuit, and trendy sandals:

The Gwen Mini Slip Skirt is the flirtier sister of the brand’s shopper- and editor-favorite Gwenyth Slip Dress, with the effortless skirt hitting just above the knees. According to shoppers, the fit is “perfect” and “so flattering,” with many noting their love of the elastic waistband. And in terms of style, one person wrote that the skirt is “really adorable” and “easy to dress up and down.” “I get so many compliments on this skirt when I wear it out,” wrote another customer. Best yet, right now just a mere $14 with the code SHOPNOW.

As someone whose favorite genre of clothing is “pants that look elevated but feel like pajamas,” you already know the Seaside Pants are in my cart. Made out of a breezy linen blend, they feature a drawstring, elastic waistband, and a chic straight leg. One shopper deemed them their “holy grail,” raving that the pants are “drapey, not clingy” and “well-made,” and that the pockets are perfect. Another person wrote that the pants “slip on easily like loungewear” but make them feel “like an actual adult because of the fabric and soft tailoring.”

ICYMI, thong sandals are this summer’s ‘It’ shoe. And during J.Crew’s sale-on-sale, you can get an elevated version of the style that’s a certified celebrity-staple for 74 percent off. The Violetta Thong Sandals add a little zhush to the classic flip-flop with a kitten heel and Italian leather straps. But despite the added height, shoppers write that they’re great for “walking and dancing.” And as far as the look goes, customers were obsessed with the “classic, stylish, yet effortless” nature of the shoe.

This strappy swimsuit has been in my cart since it dropped, and now at just $44, I’m finally ready to pull the trigger. The preppy plaid one-piece offers medium coverage — o, what J.Crew describes as the “Goldilocks of coverage” — a deep plunge, low back, and straps that lace up in for adjustable support. Shoppers describe the style as “sporty meets sexy,” writing that “the fit is superb” and “super cute.”

J.Crew’s sale-on-sale is the perfect time to grab those end-of-summer pieces your wardrobe is missing. Shop more of our favorite picks for (way) less, below.

