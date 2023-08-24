J.Crew is kicking off its Labor Day deals early! Get an extra 50% off these stylish sale finds

If you’re anything like me, you may find yourself asking your friends and coworkers, “How is summer almost over already?” It feels like just yesterday that I was stocking up on sundresses and waiting for the weather to warm up. The only good thing about summer ending is Labor Day and all the great deals you can get on clothes, accessories, home goods and more. In fact, J.Crew’s Labor Day deals are already kicking off.

Right now on J.Crew’s website, you can take an additional 50% off clearance items when you use the code EXTRA at checkout. The brand has deals on tops, sweaters, jeans, dresses, shoes, accessories and more — for women, men and kids. However, there are a few conditions: For one, there aren’t a ton of sizes left. You may have to scroll a bit or just sort by your usual size to find what you’re looking for. Also, all sale items are marked final, meaning you can’t return or exchange them.

Personally, I’m cool with that. When items are marked final sale, I make smarter financial decisions and love the items I purchase even more. I mean, you really have to love something to buy it without the possibility of returning it.

Need some help shopping? Take a look below at five great items on sale during the J.Crew Labor Day sale — there are a lot of sizes of these items still in stock, too.

Credit: J.Crew

This square-neck, puff-sleeve top comes in a pretty pink floral print that looks great on its own or layered under your favorite brown suede jacket in the fall. One thing to note is that this top runs a little big, so it’s recommended that you size down.

Credit: J.Crew

This cardigan has a relaxed, slightly oversized fit that hits just below the hips. Its lightweight cotton-linen fabric is perfect for end-of-summer and early fall days. Wear it over your swimsuit at the end of a beach day or with jeans and booties out to dinner.

Credit: J.Crew

Barbie pink isn’t going anywhere this fall. Grab this scoop-neck slip dress in the popular color (or in a pretty bright blue color). The cupro-blend fabric feels like silk but is more durable and machine-washable.

Credit: J.Crew

This navy gingham mini dress has a ruffled hem and sleeves that give it a playful vibe. It’s perfect for Labor Day parties, visiting wineries in the fall, getting cute photos while you’re apple picking — you know, all the fall fun ideas.

Credit: J.Crew

These Sandy Beach-colored sandals are the perfect shoe to wear into early fall, and you can definitely wear them next spring and summer. Their classic straps never go out of style.

