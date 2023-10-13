J.Crew Just Marked Down 570+ Fall Staples, Including Meghan Markle’s Cozy Vest

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Her cardigan is also 50 percent off.

Getty Images / J.Crew / InStyle

Shopping gets a whole lot more fun when there’s a good sale going on. Who doesn’t want to save 40 percent off best-selling jackets and even more on croc-embossed booties? I know I do — that’s why J.Crew’s Mid-Season Sale is such a big deal. Almost everything (yes, everything) is up to 50 percent off, including — wait for it — Meghan Markle’s cozy fall vest. So, what are you waiting for? Snag some of your favorite J.Crew pieces for less, load up the cart, and head to checkout!

10 Best On-Sale J.Crew Finds

Quilted Excursion Vest

J.Crew

$148

$75

Buy on jcrew.com

Obviously, I’m starting with Markle’s 50 percent off quilted vest. She wore an older variation of the same style back in 2022; I loved it then and I love it now. Available in fall-perfect colors, such as black, brown, and green, this is the ideal top layer for the season. Wear it on chilly days and the high collar and patchwork fabric will keep you warm. Snap-closure buttons and flap pockets create further functionality, making it a practical choice.

Tissue Turtleneck Top

J.Crew

$40

$20

Buy on jcrew.com

I’m a firm believer that everyone should own at least one turtleneck — especially this 50 percent-off option from J.Crew. Not only does it mimic Jennifer Lopez’s trusty top, but it comes in just about every color of the rainbow, including navy blue, emerald green, and cocoa brown. This cozy shirt is also great for wearing alone or layering, taking you from fall to winter with ease. According to the brand, it’s been a “customer favorite since 2007,” which only makes me want it more.

Story continues

Italian Leather Croc-Embossed Piper Ankle Boots

J.Crew

$298

$155

Buy on jcrew.com

Never, and I mean never, pass up a good sale on boots. The footwear style can be expensive, making discounts that much more valuable. So, consider getting yourself a pair of J.Crew’s 48 percent-off croc-embossed ankle boots while they’re on sale. Made with Italian leather, they feature an almond toe, block heel, and pull-on tabs, making this style perfect for both styling and walking. Better yet, the shoes give a nod to the Western fashion trend, elevating just about every look you put together.

Slim Demi-Boot Jeans

J.Crew

$148

$110

Buy on jcrew.com

I shamelessly love jeans; I’ll choose them over skirts, slacks, and shorts every time. This is especially true when you find jeans with a raw hemline, high waist, and butt-lifting back. If you didn’t catch on, I’m talking about the Slim Demi-Boots Jeans that are fitted throughout the hips and thighs and feature flared pant legs. Trust me: They’ll become your new go-to pair of denim.

Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer

J.Crew

$158

$80

Buy on jcrew.com

I started with a Meghan Markle-worn pick, so rightfully, I have to end with one. Last month, Markle wore the Giselle V-Neck Sweater Blazer in a two-toned colorway that’s since sold out. Now, it’s available in four other hues, including brown, red, khaki, and black. Each includes a relaxed fit, longer length, classy buttons, and a deep V-neckline. It’s sophisticated yet snuggly, adding a chic, practical, and on-sale addition to your wardrobe.

Shop more J.Crew Mid-Season Sale picks below before the event comes to a close.

Heritage Quilted Barn Jacket

J.Crew

$248

$150

Buy on jcrew.com

Ribbed Stretch-Yarn Turtleneck Sweater

J.Crew

$118

$60

Buy on jcrew.com

Harriet Double-Faced Blend Trench Coat

J.Crew

$358

$180

Buy on jcrew.com

Side-Slit Sweater Dress

J.Crew

$168

$95

Buy on jcrew.com

Winona Spazzolato Penny Loafers

J.Crew

$198

$135

Buy on jcrew.com

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.