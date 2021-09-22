J. Cole Raps Over Drake’s ‘Pipe Down’ on Surprise New Song, ‘Heaven’s EP’

J. Cole gave fans a surprise on Tuesday by releasing a new video and song titled “Heaven’s EP” that finds him rapping over the beat of Drake’s “Pipe Down,” from the Canadian rapper’s just-two-weeks-old “Certified Lover Boy” album.

Cole raps on the track:

“Some people say that I’m running third, they threw the bronze at me/

Behind Drake and Dot [Kendrick Lamar], yeah them n—-s is superstars to me/

Maybe deep down I’m afraid of my luminosity/

So when you see me on red carpets, I’m movin’ awkwardly.”

Watch the video, directed by Simon Chasalow and filmed in Las Vegas, below.

Cole shared The Off-Season, his sixth studio album, back in May of this year. The 12-track project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and boasted appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Bas, 6lack, and Morray.

As previously mentioned “Pipe Down,” the beat that Cole re-purposed for “Heaven’s EP,” was included on Drake’s record-breaking album CLB. The project debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts with a massive first week that saw it move 613,000 album-equivalent units, making it the biggest debut of 2021.

In other news, Cole is scheduled to launch his “Off-Season Tour,” also featuring Morray, 21 Savage, and Druski, in Miami on Friday. Thet tour is in support of his recent album of the same name.

Variety said in its review: “Cole’s new record, “The Off-Season,” reads as a turning point. Stripped down to an at once polished and grimy mixture of soul samples, seizuring trap hi-hats and boom-bap drums, Cole offers, amid some moments of grave contemplation, a kind of mixtape-energy record of lyrical exercises and bangers. In its looseness, the album — his most economical and wholly consistent one thus far — feels like a serrated jolt, a brazen and convincing statement from the rapper of his all-time status as an MC.”

