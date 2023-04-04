J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival to return to Raleigh in 2024. What we know

After a successful sold-out weekend in Raleigh, Dreamville Festival announced the event will return to Dorothea Dix Park in Spring 2024.

This year, the music festival hosted its largest crowd to date with 100,000 attendees from all 50 states and 23 countries between April 1 and 2, the festival reported. The event’s line-up was curated by Fayetteville rapper J. Cole.

Cole was joined by Canadian rapper Drake as co-headliners this year to close out the event on Sunday. There were some unannounced guest performances during the final set from Lil Wayne, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert.

The weekend was packed with a star-studded lineup, ranging from Grammy Award-winning artists to up-and-coming R&B and hip-hop musicians.

On the first day of the festival, Usher closed out the night, giving an energetic career-spanning set with a first-ever live performance of his single “Good Love” featuring rap duo City Girls, who also performed at the festival. Dreamville Records singer Ari Lennox performed some of her evergreen hits that night.

In addition to the big names, there were performances by Afro-beat pop singer Burna Boy, R&B singer Summer Walker, who announced an upcoming EP on May 19 and brought out fellow Atlanta artist 6lack, and Waka Flocka Flame, who took fans down memory lane with his mid-2010s hits.

Other artists who headlined were Arya Starr, Baby Tate, Reuben Vincent, Jordan Ward, and Dreamville Records rappers EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, J.I.D, and Lute.

Aside from the performances, there were a number of activities and events in the days leading up to the festival, including a 50-year celebration of hip-hop at the Contemporary Art Museum of Raleigh on March 31 with appearances by Timbaland, 9th Wonder and host Brian “B.Dot” Miller.

An economic report will be releaed. Organizers projected the event would generate $7.8 million this year.

Dreamville Festival was also live streamed this year in a partnership between Amazon Music and Rotation on Amazon.

The dates and artists for the 2024 event are forthcoming.