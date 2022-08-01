A.J. Brown throws shade at Tennessee Titans after Deebo Samuel gets contract extension

Former Tennessee Titans star A.J. Brown threw shade at his former team Sunday night after one of the league’s best wideouts received a big payday.

An hour after news broke Sunday that the San Francisco 49ers and Deebo Samuel agreed to terms on a three-year deal worth $73.5 million, including $58.1 million guaranteed, Brown tweeted “keep believing it was me” in regards to why the Titans traded him during the draft to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Samuel, DK Metcalf (Seattle Seahawks) and Terry McLaurin (Washington Commanders) – all star receivers from the 2019 draft class – received big-money deals from the team that drafted them, while Brown did not.

He signed a four-year deal worth $100 million with Philadelphia after the trade.

“Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one (who) got traded,” Brown tweeted. “Yeah, keep believing it was me. Anywho Go Birds.”

Basically all 4 of us got the same contract and I’m the only one got traded… yeah keep believing it was me . Anywho Go Birds 🦅 #CarryOn — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 1, 2022

Brown’s comments are similar to what he told ESPN after the trade, that it “wasn’t my fault” and claiming the Titans gave him a “low offer.”

The Tennessean learned at the time that the Titans felt Brown’s camp was playing hardball in extension negotiations. He stopped communicating with the team for weeks and vowed to stay off the field until a new deal was reached.

But in his introductory press conference with the Eagles in May, Brown said he had “no bad blood” with the Titans and called his departure from Tennessee “bittersweet.” When asked if he requested a trade, he deflected the question.

The 25-year-old Brown led the Titans in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns each of the last three seasons. He was the 51st pick in the 2019 draft out of Ole Miss.

Brown and the Eagles will face the Titans on Dec. 4 in Philadelphia.

