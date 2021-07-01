J Balvin Welcomes First Baby with Girlfriend Valentina Ferrer: 'The Best Love'

Kevin Mazur/Getty

J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer are parents!

The couple have welcomed their first baby together, Ferrer announced on Instagram Thursday.

"4 days of the best Love 💕💕💕" the Argentinian model, 27, wrote in a caption accompanying a black-and-white photo of her hand holding the baby's foot.

Ferrer's comment indicates that the baby was born on June 27 — the same day that Balvin, 36, tweeted "Querido Rio [My dear Rio]" leading fans to believe that their child's name is Rio. The "Mi Gente" singer has yet to address the little one's birth otherwise.

Querido Rio 🙏 — J BALVIN (@JBALVIN) June 27, 2021

Balvin and Ferrer met on the set of his 2017 music video "Sigo Extrañándote," and made their red carpet couple debut in 2018 at New York Fashion Week.

She confirmed her pregnancy in an April interview with Vogue Mexico, telling the outlet that she "did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone."

"I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it," she said, later revealing that Balvin couldn't believe it either when she told him.

"He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said of the singer's reaction. "I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."

Ferrer also shared her pregnancy news on social media when the interview was published, writing on Instagram, "Se va agrandando la familia [The family is growing]." Balvin commented on the post a single red heart emoji: "❤️."