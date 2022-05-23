J Balvin Shares the Sweet Meaning Behind His 9-Month-Old Son's Name

J Balvin on Ellen

The Ellen Show/YouTube

J Balvin is sharing new details about his baby boy.

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Colombian singer, 37, chatted about his newborn son Rio, whom he welcomed with Valentina Ferrer last June.

"I just had a baby, he's 9 months," Balvin says as photos of him with little Rio appear on the screen behind him.

Asked to share his son's moniker, the "Mi Gente" artist replies, "Rio, like river, I want him to just float."

"That's beautiful," says DeGeneres, as Balvin adds, "It's cute, right?"

Ferrer announced the birth of baby Rio on Instagram in early July.

"4 days of the best Love 💕💕💕," the Argentinian model, 28, wrote in a caption accompanying a black-and-white photo of her hand holding the baby's foot.

Ferrer's comment indicated that the baby was born on June 27 — the same day that Balvin tweeted "Querido Rio [My dear Rio]" leading fans to believe he revealed his son's name.

Balvin and Ferrer met on the set of his 2017 music video "Sigo Extrañándote," and made their red carpet couple debut in 2018 at New York Fashion Week.

She confirmed her pregnancy in an April interview with Vogue Mexico, telling the outlet that she "did the pregnancy test in the bathroom with my dog to not be alone."

"I did three tests in a row because I couldn't believe it," she said, later revealing that Balvin couldn't believe it either when she told him.

"He froze. He was happy, but it was like a call from Zoom that does not work when the WiFi crashes. He stayed frozen," she said of the singer's reaction. "I told him in person, but that's how he reacted."