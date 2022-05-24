J Balvin Puts His Spin on the Air Jordan 2
The Air Jordan 2 continues to enjoy the spotlight in the sneaker world thanks to recent collaborations with UNION LOS ANGELES, Off-White™, A Ma Maniére and a forthcoming partnership with artist Nina Chanel Abney.
Columbian rapper J Balvin is the latest to reimagine the AJ2, taking a decidedly more subdued approach in comparison to his multicolor Air Jordan 1.
The J Balvin x AJ2 arrives in a light blue ripstop upper with orange topstitching. Cloud print wraps the heel and lining with the rapper's thunderbolt smiley graphic landing on the rear. A glow-in-the-dark tongue logo and laces complete the look.
Take an on-foot look at the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 in the gallery above and stay tuned for official release info.
In other footwear news, Jordan Brand teases its big holiday release.
View this post on Instagram