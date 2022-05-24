J Balvin Puts His Spin on the Air Jordan 2

The Air Jordan 2 continues to enjoy the spotlight in the sneaker world thanks to recent collaborations with UNION LOS ANGELES, Off-White™, A Ma Maniére and a forthcoming partnership with artist Nina Chanel Abney.

Columbian rapper J Balvin is the latest to reimagine the AJ2, taking a decidedly more subdued approach in comparison to his multicolor Air Jordan 1.

The J Balvin x AJ2 arrives in a light blue ripstop upper with orange topstitching. Cloud print wraps the heel and lining with the rapper's thunderbolt smiley graphic landing on the rear. A glow-in-the-dark tongue logo and laces complete the look.

Take an on-foot look at the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 in the gallery above and stay tuned for official release info.

