J Balvin and Miller Lite Drop BodegaWear Collection

J Balvin and Miller Lite are showing love to local convenience stores with a new collaboration collection called BodegaWear.

The 10-piece capsule designed by the Colombian reggaetón artist and Miller Lite celebrates the fashion and streetwear scenes of bodegas, or small delicatessen and/or convenience stores mostly in New York City. The collection is comprised of styles meant to be thrown on for a quick corner-store run, like socks and slides, hoodies, graphic T-shirts, sweatpants, a shacket, varsity jacket, beverage wrap, metal cooler and a bucket hat that doubles as a beer bucket. Prices range from $19 to $349 and proceeds from all sales benefit Accion Opportunity Fund, an organization supporting bodegas, corner stores and Latino-owned businesses.

More from WWD

“For millions of people, a stop at the bodega is part of their daily routine,” said J Balvin. “It’s a space deeply rooted in community, where you always know what you’re looking for but never know what you’re going to get — a place where street style meets convenience. This collection is reflective of that easy but functional vibe.”

BodegaWear, a new capsule by J Balvin and Miller Lite.

This tie-up is Balvin and Miller Lite’s second partnership, serving as the follow up to Es José Time, a play on the brewer’s Miller Time phrase and Balvin’s real name José Álvaro Osorio Balvin. In 2021, the partners produced limited-edition cans in vibrant colors, which Balvin has been known for. He stressed his affinity for rich colors with his award-winning 2020 album Colores, his collaboration with Air Jordan that debuted at the Super Bowl in 2020 and launched at the end of the year, and his popular dyed hair look in blue that took over the 2022 Grammy Awards this year.

Es José Time in 2021 took over a New York City bodega to showcase the campaign and for fans to meet Balvin and have a beer. This year, the partners launched the collection online and with limited-edition packaging at local stores and bars across the nation.

Story continues

“Bodegas are much more than stores — they’re neighborhood hubs that truly bring people together,” said Sofia Colucci, vice president of the Miller family of brands. “When we decided to launch a merch collaboration with J Balvin, we wanted to pay tribute and give back to these beloved, local institutions and the way people effortlessly combine street style and comfort on their bodega runs. Whether it’s heading out to grab a snack or a six-pack of Miller Lite, we hope BodegaWear encourages drinkers to live authentically and find their Miller Time no matter where they are going.”

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.