J Balvin Hugs and Poses for Selfie with Pope Francis During Entertainment Summit in the Vatican

J Balvin is bonding with none of other than Pope Francis.

As the Colombian singer, 37, attended the Vitae Summit over the weekend, he shared a hug and took selfies with the 85-year-old pontiff.

On Instagram Thursday, the "La Canción" singer shared the selfies he took with the head of the Catholic Church, along with a gallery of photos and a video of the moment.

In the caption, Balvin said they took a selfie in "Latino Gang style," hinting to his Latin and Argentinian heritage.

"Always on HIGH VIBRATION, LOVE AND TOLERANCE," the reggaeton singer continued. "P.S. A video at the end for you to understand the vibe."

The singer also shared a picture on his Instagram Story of the unlikely duo hugging.

Balvin's appearance at the Vatican City was part of the two-day summit organized by the Vitae Global Foundation from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, Vatican News reported.

The goal of the event was to "leverage the arts, media, and entertainment to trigger a cultural transformation that promotes the common good, universal values, and an encounter between people."

Other guests at the summit include Denzel Washington, Italian singer Andrea Boccelli, Marcus Mumford, Alessia Cara, David and Jessica Oyelowo, among many more.

In fact, the Selma star went to Instagram Friday to thank Francis. "Thank you Pope Francis for the profound privilege to discuss and celebrate the power of storytelling to heal, redeem and demonstrate love to the world," David Oyelowo wrote, alongside a picture of him and his wife meeting the pontiff.

He continued, "The church has not always been a place where artists can feel supported and encouraged, so this was a truly profound encounter for @jessicaoyelowo and I. 🙏🏾 #vitae #PopeFrancis #vatican"

The busy summit follows Francis' strenuous six-day trip to Canada back in July, where he confessed that he may one day step down from the Vatican's top job.

"It is not a catastrophe to change Pope, it is not a taboo," Francis told journalists on a flight to Rome, the BBC reported. "The door [to retiring] is open — it is a normal option," he added, reported the BBC. "But until today I have not knocked on that door,"

"I have not felt the need to think about this possibility — that is not to say that in two days' time, I might not start thinking about it."

Looking back at his strenuous trip to North America — which he described as "intense," reported the BBC – Francis provided some context to his thoughts. "I don't think I can keep traveling with the same rhythm I used to at my age and with the limitation of this knee," said Francis in reference to an injury that has seen him using a wheelchair in public for the first time.

"I either need to save myself a little in order to continue serving the Church, or I need to consider the possibility of stepping aside," added the pontiff.

Pope francis

Massimo Valicchia/NurPhoto via Getty Pope Francis

Rumors about Francis' retirement first began swirling in May, when he was photographed using his wheelchair for the first time.

The suspicions increased in June when he announced a visit to L'Aquila in central Italy for the Feast of Celestinian Forgiveness – the same location his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, visited in 2009 ahead of his 2013 resignation, reported the Catholic News Agency.

Soon after, Francis spoke out denying the rumors, however.

In an interview with Reuters, the Pope said that upcoming big events on his calendar, including a visit to the city of L'Aquila, are not the sign of something more significant.

"All of these coincidences made some think that the same 'liturgy' would happen," Francis said. "But it never entered my mind. For the moment no, for the moment, no. Really!"

Francis did say, though, much like what he said in Canada, that he might resign one day if health issues prohibited him from running the church. If this does occur, it would be only the second time a modern-era Pope left the position rather than serving for life, as is tradition, after Benedict XVI resigned at age 85.