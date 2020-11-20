J Balvin Delivered His Most Emotional Performance Yet at the Latin Grammys

J Balvin wore his heart on his sleeve at the Latin Grammys on Nov. 19, a departure from his usual performances. The reggaetón powerhouse made history as the most nominated artist at this year's ceremony - and his performance of "Rojo" was truly unmatched. Singing live from Miami, the Colombian star delivered an emotional performance with a message of unity during the biggest night in Latin music.

"Although the world feels dark, and our fears torment us, I think it is the moment that our hearts are bleeding, they have a meaning again," he said during his somber performance. The screen behind the artist, who was dressed in a white suit with a bleeding heart, projected the words, "inclusion," "equality," and "hope." He continued, "Let's all unite, continue to fight for our dreams and a better future."

Balvin has been open about his struggles with depression and anxiety, most recently getting real about some of the most challenging times in his life, when he was "crying for no reason" and "didn't want to live." "It's okay not to be okay," he said on an episode of Becky G's En La Sala podcast. At this year's Latin Grammys, the singer nabbed 13 nominations, including album of the year for Colores and record of the year for both "Rojo" and "China," which was a collaboration with Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, and Ozuna. Check out a clip of his performance above and prepare to feel all the feels.