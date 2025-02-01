'Izzy will be back': Fighters react to Nassourdine Imavov's KO of Israel Adesanya at UFC Fight Night 250

Nassourdine Imavov's title trajectory moved forward in a big way Saturday when he defeated former champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC Fight Night 250 main event.

Imavov (16-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) extended his winning streak to four with a signature name on his resume in former titleholder Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) courtesy of a second-round knockout victory in the headlining bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Imavov beating Adesanya at UFC Fight Night 250.

Some great takedown defense by Izzy so far. Impressive. — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 1, 2025

Izzy looks yolked — Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) February 1, 2025

10-9 Adesanya after R1



Imavov had moments, but a clear round for Adesanya — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 1, 2025

Wooow — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 1, 2025

Imavov only 29 is crazy bruh the sky’s the limit Izzy will be back 🙏 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 1, 2025

Ugh hate to see Izzy lose back to back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 1, 2025

