'Izzy will be back': Fighters react to Nassourdine Imavov's KO of Israel Adesanya at UFC Fight Night 250
Nassourdine Imavov's title trajectory moved forward in a big way Saturday when he defeated former champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC Fight Night 250 main event.
Imavov (16-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) extended his winning streak to four with a signature name on his resume in former titleholder Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) courtesy of a second-round knockout victory in the headlining bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Imavov beating Adesanya at UFC Fight Night 250.
* * * *
Some great takedown defense by Izzy so far. Impressive.
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 1, 2025
Izzy looks yolked
— Matt “The Steamrolla”Frevola (@SteamRollaa) February 1, 2025
10-9 Adesanya after R1
Imavov had moments, but a clear round for Adesanya
— Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 1, 2025
Wooow
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 1, 2025
Imavov only 29 is crazy bruh the sky’s the limit Izzy will be back 🙏
— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 1, 2025
Ugh hate to see Izzy lose back to back
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 1, 2025
This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: 'Izzy will be back': Fighters react to Nassourdine Imavov's KO of Israel Adesanya at UFC Fight Night 250