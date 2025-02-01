Advertisement

'Izzy will be back': Fighters react to Nassourdine Imavov's KO of Israel Adesanya at UFC Fight Night 250

Nassourdine Imavov's title trajectory moved forward in a big way Saturday when he defeated former champion Israel Adesanya in the UFC Fight Night 250 main event.

Imavov (16-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) extended his winning streak to four with a signature name on his resume in former titleholder Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) courtesy of a second-round knockout victory in the headlining bout at ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Check below for the top X (formerly Twitter) reactions to Imavov beating Adesanya at UFC Fight Night 250.

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: 'Izzy will be back': Fighters react to Nassourdine Imavov's KO of Israel Adesanya at UFC Fight Night 250