IZEA to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021

Orlando, Florida, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Thursday, November 18th, at 12:30 PM ET. Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO, will be giving the presentation.



“We are looking forward to sharing our story with new institutional investors at the Ladenburg Virtual Tech Expo next week,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “The company is in a period of exceptional growth, has attracted marquee Fortune 500 customers, and has a strong balance sheet with no long-term debt.”

IZEA recently reported all-time record bookings and revenue. Revenue for Q3 of 2021 was $7.6 million, up 88% from the same period last year. Managed Services bookings reached 181% year over year growth in Q3 to a record $11.3 million. IZEA’s cash balance as of September 30, 2021 was $74.5 million. To view IZEA’s Q3 financial results visit izea.me/q321.

Event: IZEA Presentation at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo

Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com. Investors can also request one-on-one meetings with Company via the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2021

The one-day Ladenburg Virtual Tech Expo will feature presentations from the management of approximately 50 technology companies from the US and Israel, covering connectivity, cloud and enterprise software, cybersecurity, streaming media, semiconductors, mobility, virtual and augmented reality, blockchain, bitcoin mining, AI, e-commerce, ed-tech, public safety, space-tech and defense. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience and presenting companies will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

