iZafe begins collaboration with ApoEx for enhanced patient safety

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B.ST) iZafe Group (publ.) hereby announces that it has signed a cooperation agreement with ApoEx AB, which is a supplier of pharmacy services, systems and dosage bags to privately and publicly run healthcare providers.

"iZafe and the medicine robot Dosell are the only products on the market that can handle the dose bags that we deliver to our customers in outpatient and inpatient care. We are happy to develop the collaboration with iZafe, which is completely in line with our business concept of offering technical solutions to customers in public and private healthcare", says John Patrick Berlips, licensed physician and founder of ApoEx.

ApoEx supplies dose bags to 3,500 patients and hospitals in several of the country's regions. In Stockholm, the company produces the sachets that, among others, Aleris uses in its healthcare deliveries.

"ApoEx offers smart comprehensive solutions of goods and services for both private and public healthcare and is therefore the right partner for us. As iZafe is currently in an expansive phase, our strategic partnerships are absolutely crucial for us. With these collaborations, we can more effectively develop successful solutions together", says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe.

About ApoEx

ApoEx was founded in 2010 with the aim of simplifying and improving care. We have developed most solutions in close dialogue with our customers and the business is characterized by customer-driven innovation and the attitude that nothing is impossible. Over the years, thousands of healthcare companies in the private and public sector have chosen ApoEx as their strategic partner for the supply of medicines and consumables.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

Södra Fiskartorpsvägen 20

114 33 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About Us

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

