Iwan Gwyn: Ghana river death an accident, coroner rules

Iwan Gwyn
Iwan Gwyn had lived and worked in Accra, Ghana, for nine years

A father-of-three drowned in a river in Ghana after falling from a water bike, an inquest has found.

Iwan Gwyn, 49, from Llanaelhaearn, Gwynedd, disappeared on December 30 while with friends and family in Ghana, where he lived at the time.

His body was found by fishermen on the Volta River near Alorkpem island, close to the capital city Accra.

Coroner Sarah Riley recorded a conclusion of accidental death at the inquest in Caernarfon.

She said: "It appeared Iwan had an unwitnessed fall from the Jet Ski. He'd probably hit his head after it happened."

A provisional post-mortem examination, held in Ghana, concluded Mr Gwyn died from asphyxiation or drowning, and a potential blunt head injury.

Mr Gwyn, a quantity surveyor who had lived in Ghana for nine years, was married to Annie and had three children - Ben, Megan and Laura.

In January the family said Iwan "will be deeply missed by everyone" adding that the support they had received had been "comforting for the whole family".

The former rugby player had supported Pwllheli RFC since he was a child.

Paying tribute, the club called his death "tragic".

