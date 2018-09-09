Ivy League teams preparing to open season

(STATS) - A year before Princeton celebrates the 150th anniversary of its participation in the first college football game, the Tigers will be the last Division I team to kick off the 2018 season.

Princeton will cap the schedule against Butler next weekend when the Ivies kick off their 63rd season - two to three weeks later than most D-I teams.

It's a particularly strong opening week with the eight Ivy teams playing opponents from five different conferences. Two of the matchups are the farthest trips of the season, with Brown heading to Big Sky member Cal Poly (3,120 miles) Friday night before Harvard hosts defending Pioneer Football League champion San Diego (3,041) on Saturday.

Defending Ivy champion Yale will visit Holy Cross in one of three Ivy games against the Patriot League. The others are Dartmouth hosting Georgetown and Penn hosting Bucknell.

Cornell will travel to CAA Football member Delaware and Columbia will visit defending Northeast Conference champion Central Connecticut State.

Princeton's trip is a little tougher than expected as PFL member Butler is the lone unbeaten team in the first group of Ivy opponents.

Ivy teams play a 10-week season without any open dates.