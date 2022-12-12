Ivy Lea Wharf replacement recommended

The preliminary preferred type of construction for the Ivy Lea Warf project in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands would cost an estimated $2.1 million.

It would include replacement with a new layout of the harbour, which would provide the most improvements to the functionality of the site for current and future use and would have a lifespan of over 50 years.

This was stated during a public information session on the proposed replacement of the Ivy Lea Warf and boat launch, held virtually on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and hosted by the Township and Michael Edmonds of JML Engineering, out of Thunder Bay – the engineering company hired by the township for this project. Edmonds is the project engineer.

Currently, the project is in the approval process.

Proposed types of construction include timber cribs (dredging required to a depth of five metres below top of deck to found cribs on soil with adequate bearing capacity; this has the least construction cost and, according to Edmonds’ presentation, is the preferred type of construction); open-piled (piles must be cored into bedrock to provide tip fixity; this has high construction cost, and coring piles into bedrock is uncommon for wharves); or steel sheet piling (toe-pins needed to fix ends of sheet piling; this has a high construction cost and toe-pins are uncommon for wharves).

Participants heard the wharf and the boat launch are in poor condition and nearing the end of their useful lives, both requiring rehabilitation or replacement. Conversely, the floating docks at the site are in good condition and can be reused.

"In general, it appears that the main consideration would be construction cost and the improvements you would get for said cost," said Edmonds.

"It’s like what’s the best bang for your buck at this site – are you going to spend the money and rehabilitate an existing wharf and it’s not going to last that long, but it’s easy and cheap, or do you invest more and provide an improved functionality of this site?

"And so, through discussions with the township, we’re generally in the camp that now is the time, that if you’re going to make a change, you should make a change, so replacement with a new layout is the preferred preliminary option because a new harbour layout provides the most improvements to the functionality of the site, for current and projected future use."

During the information session, it was stated that additional improvements to the facility can be made, which includes improved lighting at the site and security features such as controlled access gates and cameras. Key fobs would be used to gain access to the controlled access gates.

As well, the municipality has acquired land near the facility, and part of the bigger picture for this project is to implement a proper parking lot.

The wharf is currently used by a combination of commercial vessels such as contractor barges, government-owned vessels such as the municipal fire boat, tourist vessels and recreation vessels. The size of the vessels that use the wharf vary from small 14-foot fishing boats to large tugboats.

Initially, the thought was that the township would have the wharf resurfaced at an estimated price ranging from $800,000 to $1 million. However, once an RFP was put out for the design, geotechnical and underwater surveying of the foundation led to the discovery that the foundation is unsuitable for resurfacing only.

This project has been included in the capital budget. The budget is being presented to council this week. Township officials say alternatives like debt financing have been considered, resulting in a loan of $2.6 million over 30 years, amounting to $4.3 million over the total life.

Construction is planned to begin in the summer of 2023. The in-water work window is July 15 to Sept. 15. The completion of construction is approximately Oct. 31, 2023.

The Ivy Lea Warf is located in the Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands. The structure is located in the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, at 117 Ivy Lea Road.

(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Keith Dempsey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times