Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone LIVE! AFCON 2022 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone LIVE!

Ivory Coast are looking to seal their spot in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations when they take on Sierra Leone.

The Ivorians are among the tournament favourites and kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea thanks to a goal from Max Gradel.

With the top two certain to qualify for the knockout stage, along with the four best third-placed teams, another win would secure progression with a game to spare.

But it will be no walkover against a Sierra Leone side buoyed by a famous 0-0 draw with defending champions Algeria in their opening game.

Sierra Leone are returning to the tournament for the first time since 1996 but showed they will prove no easy pushover as they frustrated Riyad Mahrez and his team.

With kick-off at 4pm BST, follow all the action with Malik Ouzia.

Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone highlights

Where to watch

14:12 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Football .

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via Sky Go app.

Welcome to Ivory Coast vs Sierra Leone LIVE coverage!

14:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations!

After beating Equatorial Guinea in their opening match, Ivory Coast will be looking seal their spot in the last 16 with another win over Sierra Leone.

Kick-off at the Japoma Stadium in Douala is at 4pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news and live updates!